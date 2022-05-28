Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 188,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,720. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.73.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

