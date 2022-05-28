Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $3,963,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,467,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.64 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.79.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

