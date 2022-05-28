Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $343,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 74.9% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.79.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.64 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.02. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

