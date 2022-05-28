Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,917 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Rambus worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rambus by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rambus by 5,679.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rambus by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

