Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,830 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $21,614,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -221.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -227.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

