Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,530,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

PBH opened at $56.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

