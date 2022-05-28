Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 772,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

