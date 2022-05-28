Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.91.

Shares of ANSS opened at $264.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

