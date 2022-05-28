Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.35% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 85,273 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

