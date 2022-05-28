Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 686,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $106.27 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

