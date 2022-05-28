Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.33 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $334.96 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.06 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $15,434,314. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.