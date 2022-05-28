Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

