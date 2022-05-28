Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,493 shares of company stock valued at $261,266. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.