PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTKGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of PTK Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

