PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the April 30th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 200,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,903. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,756,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 95.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
