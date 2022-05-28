PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the April 30th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 200,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,903. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,756,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 95.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.