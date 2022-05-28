Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,662,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

