Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 7,387,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Propanc Biopharma (Get Rating)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

