Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 7,387,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Propanc Biopharma (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Propanc Biopharma (PPCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.