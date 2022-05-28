Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,852,384 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

