PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.03. 1,313,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.30. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

