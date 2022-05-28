Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings has lagged the industry in the past three months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company benefits from prudent acquisitions, which continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The top line included $102.1 million in net sales from buyouts. Volume demand recovery in the Foodservice unit is also contributing to the upside. Management highlighted that volumes in certain channels and product categories in the foodservice business have almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, the company is battling supply-chain challenges due to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply-chain hurdles. Post Holdings’ fiscal second-quarter gross margin was hurt by higher raw material, freight and manufacturing costs. The company is also battling escalated SG&A expenses.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of POST stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

