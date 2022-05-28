Polymath (POLY) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $199.18 million and $16.69 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00216763 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006733 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

