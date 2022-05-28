PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.