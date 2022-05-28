Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 101,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

