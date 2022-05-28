Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PSTV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 101,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,009. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
