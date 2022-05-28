Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 7,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $530,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

