Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

PLRX opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

