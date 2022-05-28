Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.77. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

