Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 487,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 106,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

