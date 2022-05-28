Pivotal Acquisition (TSE:PVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pivotal Acquisition (TSE:PVT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock.
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
