Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

