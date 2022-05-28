Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $97.78 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.73 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

