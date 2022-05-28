Pitcairn Co. Sells 322 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FITB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.