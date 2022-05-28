Pitcairn Co. Sells 223 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 31.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

