Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,661 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $60.41 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

