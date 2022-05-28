Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,257 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

