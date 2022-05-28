Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,219 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

PGR stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

