Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

OSK stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $133.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

