Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

