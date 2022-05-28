Pitcairn Co. Has $645,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 487,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

