Pitcairn Co. Has $594,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,485,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.60.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,458 shares of company stock worth $3,994,824. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.