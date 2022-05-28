Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $7,859,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,647. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

