Piper Sandler Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $15.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.77.
Shares of ONEM opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $38.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $168,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
