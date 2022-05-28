Piper Sandler Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $15.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of ONEM opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $38.16.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $168,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

