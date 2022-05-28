Pinkcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $392,013.96 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $392,013.96 and approximately $275.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00190688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00313456 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,310,708 coins and its circulating supply is 436,050,272 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

