PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.33 or 0.04207382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008698 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

