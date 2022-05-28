PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 65.4% in May

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

NRGX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 87,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

