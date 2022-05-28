Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Phillips 66 worth $251,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.