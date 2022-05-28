Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $30.25 million and $286,514.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,045.19 or 0.99948247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00032518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

