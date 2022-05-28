PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.72. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

