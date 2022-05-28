Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $149.00

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €149.00 ($158.51) and last traded at €150.00 ($159.57), with a volume of 3426 shares. The stock had previously closed at €153.00 ($162.77).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($181.91) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of €166.97 and a 200-day moving average of €184.14.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

