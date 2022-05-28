Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

